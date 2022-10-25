Damage caused to south Donegal church during burglary

Ballyshannon gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have observed any suspicious activity in or around the church on Saturday to contact them
Damage has been caused to a south Donegal church during a burglary.
Gardaí say the burglary took place at the Sacred Heart Church in Mountcharles on Saturday, October between 11am and 3.30pm.
Nothing was stolen from the Church but a donation box inside the door of the church was damaged and damage was caused to two doors leading to the sacristy, where a number of drawers were opened.
The church was open to the public at the time and Ballyshannon gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have observed any suspicious activity in or around the church on Saturday to contact them on 071 9858530 or by the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.
