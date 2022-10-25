Judge tells drug-driving accused to get legal advice

A Tyrone man charged with drug-driving at Halloween last year has been advised to seek the service of a solicitor.

Sean McQuaid from Main Street, Fintona, was before Letterkenny District Court on Monday.

The 30-year-old told Judge Éiteáin Cunningham that he did not have a solicitor.

When pressed further, McQuaid said he did not want to get a solicitor.

McQuaid is charged with drug-driving at High Road, Letterkenny, on October 31, 2021.

He is charged that he drove a vehicle was there was present in his system a quantity of a drug, namely 11-nor-9-carboxy—Tetrahydrocannabinol, such that, within 3 hours after so driving, that the concentration of the said drug in his blood was greater than the concentration specified in the Act, 15.3 ng/ml.

Judge Cunningham told McQuaid that he was facing a ‘significant charge’ and advised that he should seek legal advice.

The matter was adjourned until February 27, 2023.