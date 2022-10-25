Night of 'food an folklore' at Biddy's O'Barnes to celebrate Halloween

As Halloween approaches, Biddy's O’Barnes will hold a night of ‘food and folklore’ this Thursday.

Donegal Food Tours will take a look at the origins of Halloween and exploring how our ancestors celebrated the Celtic festival of Samhain in times gone by.

Sue Glackin from Donegal Food Tours will Co Host alongside Keith Corcoran, the acclaimed writer and storyteller. Chefs Chris McMenamin and Colin McKee have created a five-course tasting menu, full of interesting and indigenious ingredients that would've been accessible to our ancestors at this time of year.

“This promises to be a great evening of delicious food, entertainment and learning,” Sue told Donegal Live.

“The ingredients and their connection to ancient Ireland, the deer hunts around Lough Eske by the O’ Donnell Clan and the roaring wine trade that existed in Ireland centuries ago will be the basis of Keiths storytelling for the evening although there will certainly be some local ghost stories thrown in for good measure.”

Tickets are available from www.donegalfoodtours.com

Samhain spelt a number of ways but all pronounced ‘Sow (as in Cow) in (as in Inn) lasts for three days - from October 31st to November 2nd. In ancient times it was not possible to keep whole herds through winter, so the minimum breeding stock was kept alive and the rest were slaughtered and salted.

All crops would have been gathered and preserved also by 31st and so the festival was usually celebrated with a feast.

Sue said: “In ancient Ireland it was thought that the veil between worlds was thinnest at this time. Traditionally families would have set a place at the dinner table for family members who had passed on and would have left food at the door for wandering spirits that had no relatives to return to.

“In the times of the Druids and High Kings, a great assembly was held at Tlachtga, a dozen miles northwest of Tara, called ‘The Feast of Tara’.

“The purpose of the feast seems to have been the renewal of kingship and the kingdom itself.

“The king's druids presided over the sacred fire which would have been lit and into it would've been cast offerings to the gods in thanksgiving for the year's harvest, together with prayers for a new cycle to come. It was believed that this festival marked the original Celtic New Year.

A wine pairing will also be provided anyone who selects that option.