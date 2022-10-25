End of an era as Donegal café announces that it is closing this week

Popular café Aunty Ann's in Annagry has announced that it is closing.

Taking to social media to break the sad news to its customers, a spokesperson said: "Aunty Ann's will be closing its doors for the final time this Thursday.

"It's been a great five years.

"We would like to thank all our customers - your support was very much appreciated. Thanks so much."

Here is a flavour of the reaction in the comments following the announcement:

"All the best for the future - we always loved our meals out in Aunty Ann's."

"Fantastic place. Sorry to hear that you’re closing."

"We will be sad to see you close … the best of luck for the future."

"Ah that's a pity, it will be missed in Annagry. Good luck."

"Wishing both of you the best of luck in the future sorry to hear that use are closing."

"The best breakfast around. Will miss my Saturday treat."

"OMG NOOOOOO"