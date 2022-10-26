Donegal to the fore at National Heritage awards

It has been a special week in Donegal for those involved in the preservation of its heritage and sustainability into the future at the National Heritage Week awards, where the county picked up three awards.

The Ballyshannon Regeneration Group won the Sustainable Heritage Award for its 'Ballyshannon Historic Town - Conversation and Conservation’ event which was aimed at highlighting the conservation and reuse of historic buildings in the town.

Cllr Barry Sweeny has been involved with the Group, long before his election to the council: He said: “Our aim this year was to highlight the value of our built heritage, accelerate interest through personal stories of the past and discussion of possible future use of these buildings.

“The Walk and Talk event aimed to showcase the great work and craftsmanship undertaken under the Historic Towns Initiative 2021 and outline some of the work underway for 2022.

Representatives from the Ballyshannon Regeneration Group accepting the Sustainable Heritage Award at the National Heritage Week Awards in the Royal College of Physicians, Dublin. Front row (from left to right) are: Malcolm Noonan TD (Minister for Heritage & Electoral Reform), Barry Sweeny (Ballyshannon Regeneration Group) & Virginia Teehan (Chief Executive, The Heritage Council). Back row (from left to right) are: Karen Skelly, Marian Harkin TD, Mary Duggan, Martina Moloney, Frank Feighan TD, Teresa Maguire, Joseph Gallagher & Joe McHugh TD.

Photo: The Heritage Council

“The theme of resilience and sustainability was threaded through the Conversation on Conservation which highlighted Ballyshannon’s determination to save and reuse our existing buildings, some of which are vacant/derelict for 60 plus years.

"Ballyshannon, as you know is Ireland’s Oldest Town and has a wealth of diverse architectural heritage from the fine Georgian townhouse to historic ruins to the humble corner shop, and like many towns, dereliction and neglect has been an issue. Our group, (The Ballyshannon Regeneration Group) really wanted to do something about that.

Every project starts with conversation, building interest and learning about these structures and their stories, and how they were built. For years we would have tidied, removed weed growth, but were limited, as a volunteer group as to what we could do.

"So, call in the Heritage Council and our wonderful Heritage Officer, Joe. The Historic Towns Initiative funding coupled with an energetic Community group (and willing property owners) created the spark for substantial works to save them and continue the Heritage led Regeneration in our town.

"Our Heritage Week event in August was “Conversation and Conservation”, a walk and talk about the recently completed and ongoing work on our Heritage Buildings, and their stories, The People. There is a wonderful social history surrounding them and a great interest in the construction, the traditional craftsmanship and how they should be appropriately maintained or even upgraded for modern day use.

This is the second year in-a-row that the Group has won an award at the National Heritage Week Awards.

Letterkenny success

In Letterkenny, the Irish Wheelchair Charity Shop in partnership with the Donegal County Museum won the Sustainable & Inclusive Event Award for its ‘Selling the Past Exhibition’ which was an interactive exhibition of items donated to Letterkenny’s Irish Wheelchair Charity Shop that have links to Donegal’s history.

People were invited to find items on display with tags attached that featured information about the history and people of County Donegal in years gone by.

The Irish Wheelchair Association in partnership with the Donegal County Museum won the Sustainable & Inclusive Heritage Award at the National Heritage Week Awards in Dublin. Pictured at the event (from left to right) are: Malcolm Noonan TD (Minister for Heritage & Electoral Reform), Joseph Gallagher (County Donegal Heritage Officer), Taryn deVere (Irish Wheelchair Association), Caroline Carr (Assistant Curator, Donegal County Museum), Martina Moloney (Chairperson, Heritage Council Board) & Virginia Teehan (Chief Executive, The Heritage Council).

Photo: The Heritage Council

Items included an embroidered cloth that connected the finder with the county’s famous cottage industries of sewing and lacemaking, a vintage glass that told the story of the founder of McDaid’s Football Special and a fireside chair that related the tradition of visiting (raking) and hearing poems and songs.



Turas na dTithe Oidhreachta

The Awards’ County Award recognised the most successful project in each local authority across the island with Síle Uí Fhearraigh, Togra Fiontar agus Cultúr Uladh in partnership with Teach Mhicí Mhic Gabhann, Teach Mhuiris and Teach Niall Ó Dónaill winning the prize for County Donegal.

The project entitled Turas na dTithe Oidhreachta visited three historic vernacular houses in the Gaeltacht and highlighted their history and conservation, traditional skills such as creel making, lobster pot repair, storytelling, traditional music and song as well as demonstrations of the use of traditional household implements and farming tools.

“County Donegal has a very active heritage sector and it’s wonderful to see local heritage groups, communities and individuals recognised for their commitment and hard work at the National Heritage Week Awards again this year” said Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer.

“The success of Heritage Week rests with the groups and individuals who raise awareness, encourage appreciation and promote better understanding of our local heritage. With over 1,800 events and projects organised nationwide, their recognition as the best in their award category is all the more impressive. It, once again, highlights the continued need for investment in our natural, built and cultural heritage to reinforce our sense of place, support our well-being, provide local employment, support our local economy and provide the bedrock for our tourism industry.”

This year, 70 in-person events and six digital heritage projects were undertaken in Donegal of the 1,800 heritage events and projects nationwide. More information on the winning projects and how to get involved is available on the Heritage Week website at www.heritageweek.ie