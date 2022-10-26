Search

26 Oct 2022

Man in court over attempted sabotage of community centre gas pipes

The community centre in question is located next door to a primary school

Charlie Lynagh. (North West Newspix)

Reporter:

Court Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A man has appeared in court charged with attempting to sabotage the gas supply of a local community centre, which is next door to the local primary school.

Charlie Lynagh was hauled before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court after being arrested by Gardai in a swoop on his home.

The 72-year-old is charged that on October 22, 2022 at Mevagh Hall in Carrigart he did damage two high pressure LPG rubber gas pipes belonging to Mevagh Hall.

The hall is sandwiched between a primary school and a church.

A video of CCTV footage of the incident, which has been widely circulating on social media, allegedly shows Lynagh producing an object and using it to interfere with the rubber gas pipes leading to two large gas containers.

Lynagh was arrested at Crocknamurleog, Downings on Wednesday and taken to Milford Garda Station.

Garda Matthew Burke told the court that he arrested Lynagh and then charged him under the Criminal Damage Act. The accused replied ‘yeah’ when charged.

Garda Burke said there was no objection to bail but requested a number of conditions.

Solicitor for the accused, Mr Patsy Gallagher, said all the conditions had been discussed and he had no objections to them.

Among the conditions were that Lynagh stay away from any members of the Mevagh Hall Committee and that he observe a curfew between 8am and 8pm.

Lynagh, of Tirloughan, Carrigart, was also told to be of good behaviour and remain contactable to Gardai at all times.

The court was told that there was currently no directions in the case from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Gallagher added that there may be further charges.

The case was adjourned until December 12th for directions.

