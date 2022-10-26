Call for Irish Water to give council a cut of overpriced connection charges

A Donegal councillor has said that if Irish Water are going to charge exorbitant prices for water connections, they should give some of the money to Donegal County Council.

Cllr Ian McGarvey (Ind) put down the following motion at Monday’s meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Letterkenny-Milford: “That this Council being in partnership with Irish Water claim share of the exorbitant charges being made by Irish Water for domestic connections."

Cllr McGarvey gave an example of two elderly people who were charged €2,200 for a water connection that was only across the road from them.

“And the cheque has to be there before anybody will do anything to assist them,” he added.

“They had water previously under some kind of a local system. Two people arrived at the house and turned on the tap, said it was too much, and now they have no water.”

The councillor pointed out that Donegal County Council was always seeking money and funding.

“Due to the exorbitant charges being made I propose that Irish Water should provide some cut of what they take, a share of the income that is being taken in this county.”

The motion was seconded by Cllr Liam Blaney (FF), who hit out at Irish Water’s use of overpriced contractors.

“I ask that they would let the local man do the job,” said Cllr Brady.

“He would probably do it for a tenth of the price.”