Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, October 26, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Una Mooney, Buncrana

- Seamus Strain, Milford

- Colman Fox, Letterkenny

- Shane J Molloy, Inch Island and US

- Mary Caffrey, Dublin and Donegal

- Paddy Ward, Portnoo

- Carol Anderson, Ballyshannon

- Kevin Martin, Lifford

- Francis McCallig, Killybegs

- Jimmy Murrin, Killybegs

- Eileen O'Donnell, Ballybofey

The death has taken place in Buncrana Community Hospital of Una Mooney (née Leaden), Swilly Road, Buncrana and formerly of Balinamore, Co, Leitrim.

Wife of the late Frank Mooney R.I.P. and Dear Mother of Patrick, Freda, Catherine, Susan, Frank, Therese, Peter, Maureen and Keelan, sadly missed by her family circle and friends.

Remains will repose at her residence from 5.30pm today, Wednesday October 26.

Funeral from there on Friday, October 28 at 10.20am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11 o'clock requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Seamus Strain, Milford

The peaceful death has taken place of Seamus Strain, Forquar, Milford dearly loved brother of Shaun, Liam, Brian, Raymond, Laurence and Jacinta (Callaghan, Kerrykeel).

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews nieces, relatives and friends.

Seamus will repose at the residence of his brother Shaun, Moyle Road, Milford from 8pm this Wednesday evening. Requiem Mass in St.Peter's Church, Milford on Friday at 11am followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Family time this evening from to 10pm to 11am on Thursday. Family time please, on the morning of the Funeral.

Colman Fox, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Colman Fox, 3a Fernhill, Glencar, Letterkenny and formerly of Glanworth, Co. Cork, retired Service Officer, Social Welfare, Oliver Plunkett Rd., Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his brother Jim, deeply regretted by his family, wife Mary (née McMenamin), daughter Sinead McCann and husband David (Dunmore East, Waterford), sons Martin and wife Fiona (Cranford), Paddy and wife Lorna (Cranford) and John (Lismonaghan), grandchildren Fionn, Ciara, Aine, Erin, Lily May, Ben and Cora, brother Noel and wife Laura (Castleconnell Co. Limerick) and sister Catherine (Glanmire Co. Cork), extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his late residence on Wednesday to 9pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished to Archview Lodge, Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Shane J Molloy, Inch Island and US

The death occurred on October 17 of Shane J Molloy (age 34), Raynham, formerly Hill View, Grange, Inch Island.

Shane was the loving son of Martin and Jacqueline (Lynch) Molloy. In 2010 he moved to the United States.

Shane was a loving father of Tommy Molloy. He is also survived by his best friend, partner and mother to his son, Nicole Cevoli of Rayhnam.

He is the loving brother of Mark P. Molloy and his wife, Noelle, and Matthew G. Molloy and his girlfriend Stephanie; proud uncle and Godfather of Joseph and uncle of James.

Shane will be greatly missed by his extended family both in Boston and Ireland. Shane’s funeral arrangements in Donegal will be arranged at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in Shane’s memory to South Shore Health Foundation - ICU Mission Critical.

Mary Caffrey, Dublin and Donegal

The death has occurred in Beaumont Hospital of Mary Caffrey (née Brogan), Raheny, Dublin and Donegal.



Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of John and Michelle.

Deeply missed by her children, son-in-law Colm, grandchildren Greg, Nicole and Karl, brother Brendan, sisters-in-law Margaret, Mary and Heather, nieces, nephews especially her niece Ann, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday from 3pm - 5pm at Frank Jennings Funeral Home, Greendale Road, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5, (D05KP80).

Removal from there on Friday at 9.55am to arrive for 10am funeral Mass at St John the Evangelist Church, Kilbarrack, followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium.

Paddy Ward, Portnoo

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy Ward, Kilclooney, Portnoo.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Cary, sons Michael, Patrick, Philip, Stephen and David, daughters Ann, Grainne, Deirdre and Eimear, sister Anna Leonard (USA), brother Michael Ward (Galway), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Predeceased by his first wife Maeve, and daughter, Yvonne. And predeceased by sister Mary Heaney (USA).

Reposing at his home on Wednesday and Thursday, family time from 9pm to 11am. Funeral from there on Friday at 10.30am to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Carol Anderson, Ballyshannon



The death has occurred of Carol Anderson, née Gallagher, formerly from Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, on October 3 in England.

Sadly missed by her husband Sandy, her daughters Andrea and Stephanie Whelan, her sisters Dympna (Donegal Town), Colette (Galway), Joy (Castlefin), Marie, Sheila, Fiona and brothers Johnny and Peter her grandchildren Shane, Melissa and Tyla. Predeceased by her son Kieran, her parents Peter and Josephine Gallagher.

Carol's funeral Mass will take place on Friday, October 28 at 12.15pm in St. Peter's Church, Green Lane, Hazel Grove, UK, SK74EA, followed by cremation at Stockport Crematorium.

Carol's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stockport

There will be a memorial Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on November 3 at 9.30am.

Kevin Martin, Lifford

The death has taken place at St Luke's Hospital, Dublin of Kevin Martin, 41 Croaghan Heights, Lifford and formerly of Athlone.

Dearly loved husband of the late Rosemary, much loved father of Andrea, Noel, P.J., Deborah, Kevin Jnr. and the late baby Colleen, and brother of Paddy and the late Noel, Tommy and Brendan.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam at https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Francis McCallig, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Francis McCallig, St Cummins Hill, Killybegs.

Predeceased by his loving wife Grainne. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Sharon and Valerie, son Diarmuid, sons-in-law Michael and Alan, grandchildren, brothers Valentine and Eddie, sister Helena, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from McBrearty’s Funeral Home on Thursday at 1.30pm to St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv.

House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty’s funeral directors.

Jimmy Murrin, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Jimmy Murrin, Church Road, Killybegs, suddenly at his residence.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Gary and Paul, daughters Sharon and Elaine, daughters-in-law Pamela and Caroline, son-in-law Andy, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at his residence on Wednesday to 10pm.

Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Eileen O'Donnell, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Eileen O'Donnell (née Byrne), Navenny, Ballybofey.



Beloved wife of Manus and much loved mother of Evelyn, Manus, Tony, and the late Noreen, dearly loved sister of Sean, Mary, Kathleen, Geraldine, also the late Pat, Larry, Vincent, Josie, Bridget and Anne.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, daughter, sons, brother, sisters, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence on Wednesday from 6pm. Funeral leaving from there on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Woodville Ward, St Joseph’s Community Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time from 10pm until 11am each day and on the morning of the funeral.

