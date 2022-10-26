Poignant and heartfelt tributes to Jim Lynch at Letterkenny-Milford MD meeting

Mayor of the Municipal District of Letterkenny-Milford, Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly (FF) has led tributes to his uncle and former Letterkenny Urban and Town Councillor, Jim Lynch.

Mr Lynch passed away last month, and his incredible legacy was acknowledged at the meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford MD which took place on Monday.

Cllr Kelly reminded his fellow councillors that Mr Lynch had served on the now defunct Letterkenny Urban Council and then Town Council from 1985 to 2014, and was Mayor of Letterkenny.

He served as Chairperson of the Tidy Town, was editor of most editions of the Christmas Annual, and was a driving force behind the Cathedral Quarter regeneration. Other organisations and projects in which he was involved included the Community Centre and the Literary Festival.

“He was a dedicated Letterkenny man who dedicated most of his life to improving the town,” said Cllr Kelly.

“It was fitting that the Literary Festival held recently was dedicated to him.”

A minute’s silence was observed by those present at Monday’s meeting.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan (FF) who served on the town council with Mr Lynch said: “Jim had his hand in many successful projects in the town over the years - Tidy Towns, Green Spaces, parks.

"Letterkenny is the envy of many towns throughout the country. All those projects, Jim would have been very involved in.”

Cllr Brogan spoke of his own sadness at Mr Lynch’s passing, adding: “He was one of those people you thought would live forever. You would see him walking around the town as if he hadn’t a care in the world.”

Cllr John O’Donnell (Ind) described Mr Lynch as a very hard worker for Letterkenny and further afield, praising in particular his 39-year commitment to editing the Christmas Annual.

Independent Cllr Ian McGarvey said: “I always found Jim to be very straight up. You could trust anything he would say to you.

“His contribution has been enormous to the whole community.”

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Liam Blaney (FF) spoke of Mr Lynch’s warm nature, saying: “Every time you would meet him he would stand and chat for half an hour with you. He had a great interest in the town.”

Cllr Gerry McMonagle (SF) was among those to have served on Letterkenny Town Council with Mr Lynch.

He said: “He was always looking out for the town. When we elected him Mayor, he was over the moon. He was really proud to be the Mayor of Letterkenny and he served it well.

“A lot of good stuff was done during Jim’s time in the town council, a lot of forward thinking stuff. I have fond memories of him.”

Cllr Donal Coyle (FF) said: “Jim, he just loved Letterkenny and anything to do with Letterkenny.

“When it came to heritage or history, Jim was very knowledgeable.

“He spent many long years teaching and as a Principal teacher.”

Independent Cllr Michael MrBride spoke of how Jim Lynch rolled up his sleeves and got on with tasks that would be daunting for others.

“He was a Letterkenny man through and through and I am sure he has left his mark on this town,” added Cllr McBride.

Non party Cllr Kevin Bradley said: “He was a true Letterkenny man, a gentleman. I knew him all the days of my life."

Liam Ward, Director of Community Development and Planning Services with Donegal County Council, also paid tribute to Mr Lynch.

He said: “My last conversation with him was the day we unveiled the plaque out here to former members of the Town Council.

“We were going through the regeneration strategy for Letterkenny. Jim had no qualms about sharing his views on that.”

All those who paid tribute to Mr Lynch also expressed their condolences to his bereaved family.