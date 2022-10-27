St Peregrine open day to be held at Rossnowlagh due to phenomenal demand

The number of people seeking blessings through the Relic of St Peregrine at Rossnowlagh is rapidly increasing, and therefore an open day is taking place this weekend.

And with 11 people claiming Divine intervention in cancer prognosis, demand continues to grow.

Fr Vincent of the Franciscan Friary in Rossnowlagh said: "Dear friends, as most of you know our Relic of St Peregrine has brought great healing since I started these blessings over two months ago.

"The demand for individual blessings on Saturdays is now running into many hundreds. I find we are turning away so many when they call for an appointment because of the limited number of 80 I can see individually on Saturdays.

"So I have decided to have an open day next Saturday, October 29. You can come anytime between 11am and 5pm. Steward will direct you to a seat and you will come up one by one, receive a blessing with the relic of St Peregrine, receive the Anointing of the Sick and leave your name in our book for the sick, and I will offer Mass for all your intentions when everyone has left.

"We will have lots of St Peregrine items from our shop available as you approach the church which can be rubbed off the relic as second class relics.

"So far 11 people have claimed some sort of Divine intervention in their prognosis since coming for a blessing. It has been liked and shared on Facebook by an incredible 75,000 people. God is good!"