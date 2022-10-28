Search

28 Oct 2022

Ballyshannon to remember its dead next Wednesday on All Souls Day

Ballyshannon to remember its dead next Wednesday on All Souls Day

Michael McHugh

28 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Next Wednesday, November 2 is All Souls' Day and a Holy Day of Obligation.

At the 6.15pm Mass in St. Patrick's Church in Ballyshannon on Wednesday the Kilbarron Parish will remember all the deceased of the parish in the last year.

A candle will be lit for each of those who have passed and brought to the altar by a relative or friend.  This will also happen at the 10am Mass in Cashelard on Sunday, November 6.

If someone belonging to you has died outside the parish and you would like to bring a candle to the altar for them yoo can also give their name to the parish office 071 98 51295.

There is also a new Book of Remembrance at the back of St Patrick's. At the end of a funeral mass the bereaved family may place a photo of the deceased in the ook and leave a lighted candle beside it. 

Cards for photos of those whose funerals have taken place recently are also available at the parish office. 

News

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

