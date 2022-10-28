David Walliams sends beautiful message and gifts to the children of Creeslough

David Walliams sent a beautiful message to pupils at Scoil Mhuire, Creeslough
Children's author and tv star David Walliams who is well known to many as a Britain's Got Talent Judge has reached out to pupils of Scoil Mhuire, Creeslough in a beautiful, heartfelt message.
He also sent books to the school as a gift to help bring a smile to children coming to terms with the terrible tragedy in which ten people lost their lives.
Taking to social media, a school spokesperson said: "We are humbled and honoured to have received this message of support for our pupils and community from the popular children’s books author, David Walliams.
"Thank you David for this lovely gesture."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.