Search

29 Oct 2022

Weather outlook for Donegal this Halloween bank holiday weekend

Risk of thunder and heavy downpours

Weekend Weather Forecast - More rain on the way

More rain and a risk of thunder this weekend

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Saturday morning and afternoon will be cloudy and blustery with showery rain moving northwards over Ulster. 7

Isolated thunderstorms are possible too.

It will become gradually drier from the south during the evening with clear spells and isolated showers. It will be breezy with moderate to fresh and gusty easterly winds, becoming southerly later. Winds will increase strong at times. Highest temperatures of 13ºC to 15ºC.

Saturday night will be breezy with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers. Lowest temperatures of 9ºC to 11ºC in a moderate to fresh southerly wind, occasionally increasing strong.

Sunday will continue breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and there will be a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 11ºC to 13ºC with a moderate to fresh and gusty southerly wind, easing by evening.

Most areas will be dry with clear spells early on Sunday night. It will become breezy again as moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds develop. Lowest temperatures of 9ºC to 13ºC.

Monday morning will be wet and breezy as rain moves eastwards across the country, along with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds. The rain will be followed by generally dry and sunny conditions, with light south to southwest winds in temperatures of 11ºC to 15ºC.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media