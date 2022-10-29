Weather outlook for Donegal this Halloween bank holiday weekend

Saturday morning and afternoon will be cloudy and blustery with showery rain moving northwards over Ulster. 7

Isolated thunderstorms are possible too.

It will become gradually drier from the south during the evening with clear spells and isolated showers. It will be breezy with moderate to fresh and gusty easterly winds, becoming southerly later. Winds will increase strong at times. Highest temperatures of 13ºC to 15ºC.

Saturday night will be breezy with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers. Lowest temperatures of 9ºC to 11ºC in a moderate to fresh southerly wind, occasionally increasing strong.

Sunday will continue breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and there will be a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 11ºC to 13ºC with a moderate to fresh and gusty southerly wind, easing by evening.

Most areas will be dry with clear spells early on Sunday night. It will become breezy again as moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds develop. Lowest temperatures of 9ºC to 13ºC.

Monday morning will be wet and breezy as rain moves eastwards across the country, along with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds. The rain will be followed by generally dry and sunny conditions, with light south to southwest winds in temperatures of 11ºC to 15ºC.