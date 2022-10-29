Driver in Donegal was detected travelling at 132km/h in a 50km/h zone

The motorist was travelling in the Porthall area at the time
A motorist in Donegal has been detected travelling at 132km/h in a 50km/h zone.
The detection took place as part of nationwide roads policing enforcement activities for the October Bank Holiday weekend.
An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speed of 136,602 vehicles across the roads network on Friday, October. 28. A total of 676 vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.
The motorist in Donegal was detected on the R265 at Porthall, Ballindrait.
Gardaí are appealing to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads this bank holiday weekend.
