Search

29 Oct 2022

HSE drop-in counselling support services for Creeslough community to end

A community evening will be held in the coming days in conjunction with St Michael's

Seven deaths confirmed in Creeslough explosion

Emergency services at the scene in Creeslough earlier this month. Photo: North West Newspix

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The HSE is winding down its support service in Creeslough in the coming week, almost a month after the tragedy which claimed 10 lives and shattered this close-knit community.

This coming Tuesday and Wednesday, November 1 and 2, the HSE support service will be open in private rooms behind Brennan’s Pharmacy. Anyone wishing to avail of support can drop in or  call the Support Line to make an appointment  on 087 1405138. This will mark the end of the drop-in service that was put in place in the aftermath of the tragedy which took place on October 7. 

The support line will remain in place, and the HSE says further community support is planned.

A spokesperson for the HSE said: “The drop in service will not have a consistent presence in Creeslough after this time. The support service has provided a level of support to the community that is appropriate in the immediate aftermath of a tragedy.

“The next phase of supports will take a different form. 

“The HSE also knows that some people need professional supports and services along the way and these will be available in a timely way as they are needed.”

The HSE Support Line will remain open Monday to Friday 9 am to 5pm to answer queries.

On Wednesday November 2 at 7pm there will be a community event in association with St Michael’s GAA club, in the club house in Dunfanaghy. 

The spokesperson continued: “In the coming weeks and months, a number of other tailored community supports will be facilitated as needed.

“In addition, a number of group programmes will be offered to people in three to four months time, which is the appropriate timeframe after a traumatic event.  

“Information will be shared in the community closer to the time.” 

The HSE continues to advise people to attend their GP for access to services if and when they feel this is required and priority routes to services (via the GP) will continue for those impacted by the tragedy.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media