HSE drop-in counselling support services for Creeslough community to end

The HSE is winding down its support service in Creeslough in the coming week, almost a month after the tragedy which claimed 10 lives and shattered this close-knit community.

This coming Tuesday and Wednesday, November 1 and 2, the HSE support service will be open in private rooms behind Brennan’s Pharmacy. Anyone wishing to avail of support can drop in or call the Support Line to make an appointment on 087 1405138. This will mark the end of the drop-in service that was put in place in the aftermath of the tragedy which took place on October 7.

The support line will remain in place, and the HSE says further community support is planned.

A spokesperson for the HSE said: “The drop in service will not have a consistent presence in Creeslough after this time. The support service has provided a level of support to the community that is appropriate in the immediate aftermath of a tragedy.

“The next phase of supports will take a different form.

“The HSE also knows that some people need professional supports and services along the way and these will be available in a timely way as they are needed.”

The HSE Support Line will remain open Monday to Friday 9 am to 5pm to answer queries.

On Wednesday November 2 at 7pm there will be a community event in association with St Michael’s GAA club, in the club house in Dunfanaghy.

The spokesperson continued: “In the coming weeks and months, a number of other tailored community supports will be facilitated as needed.

“In addition, a number of group programmes will be offered to people in three to four months time, which is the appropriate timeframe after a traumatic event.

“Information will be shared in the community closer to the time.”

The HSE continues to advise people to attend their GP for access to services if and when they feel this is required and priority routes to services (via the GP) will continue for those impacted by the tragedy.