Donegal man charged with sexual exploitation of a child changes plea to guilty

A Donegal man charged with the sexual exploitation of a child has pleaded guilty.
The man, who is aged in his 60s, cannot be named in order to protect the identity of his victim.
When initially arraigned before a jury of six men and six women at Letterkenny Circuit Court, the man pleaded not guilty.
However, the man subsequently decided to tender a guilty plea.
The man is charged that, on a date between June 7, 2008 and March 12, 2010, at a named address, he sexually exploited a child under 18 years.
He is charged that he invited, induced or coerced the child to observe a sexual, indecent or obscene act for the purpose of corrupting or depraving him, namely by masturbating in his presence.
Counsel for the State, Ms Patricia McLaughlin BL, said that the guilty plea was acceptable on a full-facts basis.
Judge John Aylmer discharged the jury and adjourned the matter.
