Save the date - Creeslough NS Christmas Fair in aid of Community Support Fund

Creeslough NS is putting plans in place for a Christmas Fair that will support the Creeslough Community Support Fund.
The event will take place in the Massinass Hall on December 16 from 5pm to 8pm.
There will be face painting, games and activities, lucky dip, home baking, bric-a-brac and lots more fun and games. There will also be some great raffle prizes up for grabs. The evening will end with songs and cheer.
All support will be gratefully appreciated.
