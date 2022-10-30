Details of Creeslough temporary bus service that takes effect from this week

A temporary bus service is being put in place to serve the community of Creeslough.
The existing service was disrupted following the explosion at the Applegreen Service Station on October 7 and the subsequent road closure which is expected to remain in place until at least November 27.
The temporary bus service will begin on Tuesday, November 1 and will continue to operate until the main route reopens. Shuttle buses will be operated by Mangan Tours on behalf of the NTA and TFI Local Link Donegal Sligo Leitrim, Bus Feda, John McGinley and Patrick Gallagher.
Fr John Joe Duffy said: "I thank all involved and local bus operators for their continued commitment and the NTA and TFI Local link. I also thank Deputy Joe Mc Hugh and local Cllr. Michael Mc Clafferty for their commitment and assistance in this matter."
The Creeslough priest said he would print copies of the timetable and leave them in local businesses in Creeslough and Dunfanaghy.
Anyone seeking further information is advised to call Mangan Tours on 074 9135460.
Bus Timetable
To Letterkenny:
Monday to Friday:
Dunfanaghy 7.35am - Creeslough 7.45am - Letterkeny 8.20am, connecting service John McGinley
Dunfanaghy 8.05am - Creeslough 8.15am - Letterkenny 8.50am, connecting services Mangan Tours, Bus Feda and Patrick Gallagher
Dunfanaghy 10.40am - Creeslough 10.50am - Letterkenny 11.25am, connecting service Mangan Tours
Dunfanaghy 3.10pm - Creeslough 3.20pm - Letterkenny 3.50pm, connecting services Mangan Tours, Bus Feda and John McGinley
Saturday:
Dunfanaghy 7.35am - Creeslough 7.45am - Letterkeny 8.20am, connecting service John McGinley, Bus Feda and Patrick Gallagher
Dunfanaghy 10.40am - Creeslough 10.50am - Letterkenny 11.25am, connecting service Mangan Tours
Dunfanaghy 3.10pm - Creeslough 3.20pm - Letterkenny 3.50pm, connecting services Mangan Tours, Bus Feda and John McGinley
Sunday:
Dunfanaghy 7.35am - Creeslough 7.45am - Letterkeny 8.20am, connecting service John McGinley and Bus Feda
Dunfanaghy 2.30pm - Creeslough 2.40pm - Letterkenny 3.10pm, connecting service Bus Feda
Dunfanaghy 3.40pm - Creeslough 3.50pm - Letterkenny 4.20pm, connecting service John McGinley
Dunfanaghy 5.40pm - Creeslough 5.50pm - Letterkenny 6.20pm, connecting services John McGinley, Bus Feda and Patrick Gallagher
From Letterkenny:
Monday to Friday:
Letterkenny 9.15am - Creeslough 9.40am - Dunfanaghy 9.50am, connecting service Mangan Tours
Letterkenny 1.00pm - Creeslough 1.30pm - Dunfanaghy 1.40pm, connecting service Mangan Tours, Bus Feda and John McGinley
Letterkenny 5.45pm - Creeslough 6.15pm - Dunfanaghy 6.35pm, connecting services Mangan Tours
Letterkenny 7.30pm - Creeslough 8.00pm - Dunfanaghy 8.10pm, connecting services Patrick Gallagher and Bus Feda
Letterkenny 9.15pm - Creeslough 9.45pm - Dunfanaghy 9.55pm, connecting serivce John McGinley
Saturday:
Letterkenny 1.00pm - Creeslough 1.30pm - Dunfanaghy 1.40pm, connecting service Mangan Tours, Bus Feda and John McGinley
Letterkenny 5.45pm - Creeslough 6.15pm - Dunfanaghy 6.35pm, connecting services Mangan Tours
Letterkenny 7.30pm - Creeslough 8.00pm - Dunfanaghy 8.10pm, connecting services Patrick Gallagher and Bus Feda
Letterkenny 9.15pm - Creeslough 9.45pm - Dunfanaghy 9.55pm, connecting serivce John McGinley
Sunday:
Letterkenny 4.20pm - Creeslough 5.00pm - Dunfanaghy 5.10pm, connecting service John McGinley
Letterkenny 7.05pm - Creeslough 7.30pm - Dunfanaghy 7.40pm, connecting service Bus Feda and Patrick Gallagher
