Search

30 Oct 2022

Details of Creeslough temporary bus service that takes effect from this week

The service will be operated by a number of local providers

Bus seat PIXABAY

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

30 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

A temporary bus service is being put in place to serve the community of Creeslough.

The existing service was disrupted following the explosion at the Applegreen Service Station on October 7 and the subsequent road closure which is expected to remain in place until at least November 27. 

The temporary bus service will begin on Tuesday, November 1 and will continue to operate until the main route reopens. Shuttle buses will be operated by Mangan Tours on behalf of the NTA and TFI Local Link Donegal Sligo Leitrim, Bus Feda, John McGinley and Patrick Gallagher.

Fr John Joe Duffy said: "I thank all involved and local bus operators for their continued commitment and the NTA and TFI Local link. I also thank Deputy Joe Mc Hugh and local Cllr. Michael Mc Clafferty for their commitment and assistance in this matter."

The Creeslough priest said he would print copies of the timetable and leave them in local businesses in Creeslough and Dunfanaghy. 

Anyone seeking further information is advised to call Mangan Tours on 074 9135460.

Bus Timetable

To Letterkenny:

Monday to Friday:

Dunfanaghy 7.35am - Creeslough 7.45am - Letterkeny 8.20am, connecting service John McGinley

Dunfanaghy 8.05am - Creeslough 8.15am - Letterkenny 8.50am, connecting services Mangan Tours, Bus Feda and Patrick Gallagher

Dunfanaghy 10.40am - Creeslough 10.50am - Letterkenny 11.25am, connecting service Mangan Tours

Dunfanaghy 3.10pm - Creeslough 3.20pm - Letterkenny 3.50pm, connecting services Mangan Tours, Bus Feda and John McGinley

Saturday:

Dunfanaghy 7.35am - Creeslough 7.45am - Letterkeny 8.20am, connecting service John McGinley, Bus Feda and Patrick Gallagher

Dunfanaghy 10.40am - Creeslough 10.50am - Letterkenny 11.25am, connecting service Mangan Tours

Dunfanaghy 3.10pm - Creeslough 3.20pm - Letterkenny 3.50pm, connecting services Mangan Tours, Bus Feda and John McGinley

Sunday: 

Dunfanaghy 7.35am - Creeslough 7.45am - Letterkeny 8.20am, connecting service John McGinley and Bus Feda

Dunfanaghy 2.30pm - Creeslough 2.40pm - Letterkenny 3.10pm, connecting service Bus Feda

Dunfanaghy 3.40pm - Creeslough 3.50pm - Letterkenny 4.20pm, connecting service John McGinley

Dunfanaghy 5.40pm - Creeslough 5.50pm - Letterkenny 6.20pm, connecting services John McGinley, Bus Feda and Patrick Gallagher

From Letterkenny:

Monday to Friday:

Letterkenny 9.15am - Creeslough 9.40am - Dunfanaghy 9.50am, connecting service Mangan Tours

Letterkenny 1.00pm - Creeslough 1.30pm - Dunfanaghy 1.40pm, connecting service Mangan Tours, Bus Feda and John McGinley

Letterkenny 5.45pm - Creeslough 6.15pm - Dunfanaghy 6.35pm, connecting services Mangan Tours

Letterkenny 7.30pm - Creeslough 8.00pm - Dunfanaghy 8.10pm, connecting services Patrick Gallagher and Bus Feda

Letterkenny 9.15pm - Creeslough 9.45pm - Dunfanaghy 9.55pm, connecting serivce John McGinley

Saturday: 

Letterkenny 1.00pm - Creeslough 1.30pm - Dunfanaghy 1.40pm, connecting service Mangan Tours, Bus Feda and John McGinley

Letterkenny 5.45pm - Creeslough 6.15pm - Dunfanaghy 6.35pm, connecting services Mangan Tours

Letterkenny 7.30pm - Creeslough 8.00pm - Dunfanaghy 8.10pm, connecting services Patrick Gallagher and Bus Feda

Letterkenny 9.15pm - Creeslough 9.45pm - Dunfanaghy 9.55pm, connecting serivce John McGinley

Sunday:

Letterkenny 4.20pm - Creeslough 5.00pm - Dunfanaghy 5.10pm, connecting service John McGinley

Letterkenny 7.05pm - Creeslough 7.30pm - Dunfanaghy 7.40pm, connecting service Bus Feda and Patrick Gallagher

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media