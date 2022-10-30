In Pictures: Derry Girl brings Halloween celebrations to Donegal

There are few people who celebrate Halloween with such enthusiasm as Lough Eske resident Niamh Coughlan and her family.
This is perhaps not surprising given that Niamh is a native of Ireland’s Halloween capital, Derry.
She is well known in the Donegal Town area for her creativity and her fantastic selection of hand-made historical costumes. And she combines these skills with a great sense of fun to add enjoyment to anything in which she is involved.
Her range of horror movie inspired carved pumpkins most certainly have the wow factor. Niamh tells us that as much as she enjoys Halloween, she is not a fan of horror movies - though you could be forgiven for thinking that you’d walked onto a scary movie set if you paid her garden a visit at this time of year!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.