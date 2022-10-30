An absolute treat for music fans at Ballyshannon Rhythm & Blues festival

A great line-up for Ballyshanno Rhythm & Blues Festival
Music fans are in for an absolute feast of fantastic entertainment at the Guinness-sponsored Ballyshannon Rhythm & Blues Festival.
The line-up of free gigs for Sunday, October 30 is:
2pm Johnny Gallagher and Guests at the Bridgend
3pm Bourbon Smoke at O'Donnell's Bar
4pm Big Blue's Jam at Melly's Bar
5pm Zac Schulze and Bangin' Yolks at McIntyre's Bar
9pm Paul Sherry Band at Max Bar
9pm Mark Black Band at Melly's
9pm Rob Strong Band at Owen Roe's Bar
9pm Bourbon Smoke at Dicey Riley's
10.30pm Gerry Quigley's Blues at The Bridgend Bar
10.30pm Cold Shot at O'Donnell's Bar
10.30pm The Davy K Project at Sean Óg's Pub
10.30pm Zac Schulze Gang at the Bullfrog Pub
