Poignant moment in Creeslough as winning St Michael's team pay their respects

The St Michael's U-13 panel pay their respects in Creeslough this evening
St Michael's GAA club side brought a smile back to the people of Creeslough and Dunfanghy this afternoon when they won the Donegal Under-13 Division 2 Cup at the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy.
Paul Sweeney's side were 3-7 to 2-7 victors over Naomh Conaill in the final, with Donegal's 2012 All-Ireland winning manager Jim McGuinness part of the backroom team that also includes Neil Toye, Denis Sheridan and Bernie McGinley.
Mark Anthony McGuinness - Jim's son - captained the St Michael's team having also scored a personal total of 2-1 against the club his father represented.
On their return to Creeslough, the St Michael's panel and management stopped to pay their respects to the 10 people who lost their lives at the service station explosion earlier this month.
Leona Harper, Robert Garwe and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, Jessica Gallagher, James O'Flaherty, Martina Martin, Hugh Kelly, Catherine O'Donnell with her son James Monaghan and Martin McGill all died in the explosion.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.