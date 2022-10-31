The people of Glasgow to pray for those lost and impacted by Creeslough tragedy

A Mass is to take place in Glasgow, this November, to pray for all those lose and impacted by the Creeslough tragedy. Tragedy struck the small close-knit community of Creeslough on Friday, October 7, at the local Applegreen Service Station, following an explosion that claimed the lives of ten people.

The tragedy impacted people from near and far. Vigils have taken place across the county, country and further afield.

This November 7, at 7pm, a Months Mind Mass will take place at the Church of Blessed John Dun Scotus in the Gorbals, Glasgow. Everyone is invited to attend.

Organisers outline the strong links Donegal share with Scotland on their Facebook page: "We invite you to a Months Mind Requiem Mass to remember and pray for all those lost and affected by the tragedy in Creeslough. Scotland holds a strong Irish and in particular Donegal diaspora who like many across the world were left devastated by the events. The Mass will be celebrated by Fr John J Carroll at Blessed John Duns Scotus in the Gorbals, 7pm."

Tea and coffee will served in the adjoining hall afterwards.