Wind and rain warnings issued for Donegal

Gale warning issued for Donegal this Wednesday
A status yellow wind and rain warning which includes gales has been issued for Donegal this Wednesday. The warning form Met Éireann will come into affect from 4am and last until 9pm, later this week.
The warnings reads: “Very windy on Wednesday with widespread gales: southerly veering westerly. Some severe and damaging gusts may occur. Potential for localised wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts. A spell of heavy rain will occur, leading to flooding in places.”
⚠️Status Yellow - Wind & Rain warning for Ireland⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 31, 2022
Meanwhile, Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for heavy rainfall across the country adding localised flooding and disruptions are likely. The warning came into effect, this morning, Monday, at 6am and is expected to remain in place until midnight.
A similar warning as been issued by the Met Office for the six counties of Northern Ireland.
Coastal areas could be more vulnerable, with a marine warning for gales also in place.
