New Creeslough store may open in a few weeks

Management at the Applegreen service station store in Creeslough, closed since the October 7 explosion that claimed ten lives, say they hope to open a new shop to serve the community shortly.

Since the tragedy, the locals have had to travel to nearby villages of Dunfanaghy, Termon or Carrigart for goods and services or rely on deliveries to temporary premises for basic provisions.

In a social media message sister and brother, Annette and Danny Martin Lafferty, who ran the ill-fated former store, say they are aiming to be back in business in the next few weeks.

"We have been working closely with our retail partner Nearby Ireland and S&W Wholesale on getting those much-needed services and essentials back into our community.

"We hope to have a store opened for you in the next few weeks.

"We have been overwhelmed by the help, support, and guidance from friends, strangers and the community of Creeslough to get it to this stage and we cannot thank you all enough. See you all soon," they say.