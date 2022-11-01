Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, November 1

The following deaths have occurred:

- Thomas Cunningham, Teelin

- James Joseph Whyte, Omagh and formerly Fahan

- Mary Tighe, Stranorlar

- James Brennan, Enniskillen, Fermanagh, Carlow and formerly of Donegal

- Ann Shesgreen, 13 Spencer Court, Castlebar, Mayo and formerly of Letterkenny

- Jim McDaid, England and formerly of Mindoran, Clonmany

- John Taylor, Carrickbrack, Convoy

- Eileen Duffy, 1 An Sruthán, Ramelton

- Daniel Gallagher (Agnes), Meenbanad, Kincasslagh and formerly of Owey Island

- Joe Kearney, Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh

- Gretta Gallagher, Castlefin

- Mary Jordan, Dublin and Creeslough

- John Kenneth McFall, Dunfanaghy and Dungannon

- Carol Anderson, Ballyshannon

Thomas Cunningham, Teelin

The death has occurred at University College Hospital, Galway of Thomas Cunningham, Croaghlin, Teelin.

Predeceased by his father Francie, mother Kitty, brother Francie and sister Peggy. Sadly missed by his brothers Con, Paddy, John Bernard and sister Ann, nieces, nephews, in-laws and a wide circle of neighbours and friends.

Removal from McCabe's Funeral Premises, Ardara on Tuesday at 1pm arriving at his late residence for 2pm.

Reposing at his late residence until removal at 6.30pm Wednesday evening to St Columba's Church, Carrick for 7pm.

Funeral details will be announced later. Rosary will be held at his late residence on Tuesday at 9pm.

James Joseph Whyte, Omagh and formerly Fahan

The death has occurred of James Joseph Whyte, 9 Glendore Park, Killyclogher, Omagh and formerly of Fahan.

Funeral from his late residence on Wednesday at 12.30pm for Service of Thanksgiving at 2pm in St. Mura’s Church of Ireland, Fahan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

In keeping with James’ wishes, the house is private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director or any family member.

Mary Tighe, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Marie Tighe, Teevickmoy, Stranorlar.

Beloved wife of James (Jimmy) and much loved mother of Caitriona, Brian and Conor.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, daughter, sons and extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence on Tuesday from 4pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Thursday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice or care of any family member.

The house is strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours only please.

James Brennan, Enniskillen, Fermanagh, Carlow and formerly of Donegal

The death has occurred of James Brennan, 6, Silverhill Park, Enniskillen, Fermanagh, BT7 45PU, Carlow Town, Carlow and formerly of Donegal.

Beloved-husband of Mary and loving father of Sheila, Nick and Marcus. Reposing at the family home on Tuesday, November 1 from 3-8pm.

Removal on Wednesday, November 2, at 11.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial in Cross Cemetery.

House private to family and friends on morning of the funeral, please.

Mass may be viewed on the St.Michael's Parish Webcam.

Deeply regretted by his wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, large family circle and friends.

Ann Shesgreen, 13 Spencer Court, Castlebar, Mayo and formerly of Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Ann Shesgreen, 13 Spencer Court, Castlebar, Mayo and formerly of Letterkenny. Beloved-mother of Lisa and Tanya Lonergan and loving grandmother of Shauna, Cillian and Mark.

Predeceased by her parents John and Ruperta Shesgreen, sister Mona Coggins and brother Sean.

She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Lisa and Tanya, son-in-law Ray Malanaphy, grandchildren Shauna, Cillian and Mark and his wife Geraldine, family circle, relatives and her many friends.

Ann will repose in Kilcoyne's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Castlebar, County Mayo on Thursday evening for family and close friends only with private cremation to follow.

Family flowers only, please.

Jim McDaid, England and formerly of Mindoran, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Jim McDaid, Wellingborough, Northhampshire, England and formerly of Mindoran, Clonmany.

His Funeral Mass will take place in St Edmund’s Wellingborough at 2pm on Wednesday, November 2.

Jim will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

John Taylor, Carrickbrack, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Taylor, Carrickbrack, Convoy, F93K5W4.

Retired sergeant of the 28th Inf. Bn. Finner Camp. Predeceased by his parents Johnny and Nora, Carrigans and sister Noleen. Much-loved husband of Ann, devoted father of Claire and husband Paul Hegarty, Nora and partner Adam Pearson, and daughter Lauren, grandfather of Oran, Kayla, Caiden, Cillian and Noah. John will be sadly missed by his brother Brian Taylor, Carrigans.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday at 11.30am for 12pm Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy, followed by burial in the new cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.



Eileen Duffy, 1 An Sruthán, Ramelton

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Eileen Duffy, 1 An Sruthán, Ramelton, F92 HV59.

Deeply regretted by her sister Rita Naylor (Leicester, England), nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Predeceased by her brother Brendan Duffy and her sisters Teresa Deacon, Anna Peoples and Doreen McHugh.

Remains reposing at her home. Removal from there on Tuesday, November 1, at 5.45pm going to St Mary’s Church, Ramelton, arriving at 6pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 2, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church Ramelton on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Daniel Gallagher (Agnes), Meenbanad, Kincasslagh and formerly of Owey Island

The death has occurred in Convoy Nursing Home of Daniel Gallagher (Agnes), Meenbanad, Kincasslagh and formerly of Owey Island.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe on Tuesday from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Joe Kearney, Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Kearney, Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gretta Gallagher, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Gretta Gallagher (née Crawford), Sessiagh, Castlefin, F93 K402



Beloved wife of Brian, much-loved mother of Stephen (Úna), Siobhán (Kevin) and Mark (Samantha), loving granny of Niall, Laura, Ciarán, Sarah and Dáithí, dearest sister of Séan, Eamon, Mary and Brigid.

Gretta's remains are reposing at the family home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Castlefin with interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Castlefin. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director or any family member.

Mary Jordan, Dublin and Creeslough

The death has occurred peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family of Mary Jordan (née McIntyre), Baldoyle, Dublin and formerly of Derryherriff, Creeslough.

She will be very sadly missed by loving husband Pat and her daughters Caroline and Maria, sons-in-law Fran and Alan, cherished grandchildren Roisín, Stephen, Maria and Ella, predeceased by her brothers Patrick and Billy, her sisters Hannah, Bridget and Ellen and brothers Hughie, Neill, Michael, Seamus and John, nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of friends.

Mary's remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in Holy Trinity Church, Donaghmede which can be viewed via https://holytrinityparish.ie/live/ followed by cremation in Dardistown at 1pm which can be viewed via https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St Francis Hospice.

John Kenneth McFall, Dunfanaghy and Dungannon

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of John Kenneth McFall, Muntermellan, Dunfanaghy, and formerly Dungannon, County Tyrone.

His remains will be reposing at Letterkenny funeral home (F92 P407) on Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm for viewing.

Cremation service in Lakelands Crematorium, County Cavan will take place on Wednesday at 2pm.

Carol Anderson, Ballyshannon



The death has occurred of Carol Anderson, née Gallagher, formerly from Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, on October 3 in England.

Sadly missed by her husband Sandy, her daughters Andrea and Stephanie Whelan, her sisters Dympna (Donegal Town), Colette (Galway), Joy (Castlefin), Marie, Sheila, Fiona and brothers Johnny and Peter her grandchildren Shane, Melissa and Tyla. Predeceased by her son Kieran, her parents Peter and Josephine Gallagher.

Carol's funeral Mass took place on Friday, October 28 at 12.15pm in St Peter's Church, Green Lane, Hazel Grove, UK, SK74EA, followed by cremation at Stockport Crematorium.

There will be a memorial Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on November 3 at 9.30am.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie