‘The cause of so many smiles’: Tributes pour in for Garda Rosemarie Rooney

Tributes have been paid to Letterkenny-based Garda Rosemarie Rooney following her death this week.

A native of Sligo, Rosemarie was posted to Letterkenny after passing out from the Garda College in Templemore.

A Garda spokesperson described her as someone with a ‘heart of pure gold’.

She sadly passed away on Tuesday at Sligo University Hospital.

“We lost someone very special this week,” a Garda statement said.

“We lost our dear friend and colleague Rosie.

“Over the years, Rosie made many friends within her workplace but also within Letterkenny town, a place she loved and a place she considered to be her second home.

“It was impossible to be in the same room as Rosie and to feel sad or downhearted as she had the most contagious smile and hearty laugh ever. She often had a mischievous twinkle in her eye and we loved her for that. We will miss that. Rosie included everybody. She spoke to and with everybody. She had a heart of pure gold.

“’Be the reason someone smiles today'. Rosie, you made us all smile. You were the cause of so many smiles everyday.”

Rosemarie is survived by her parents, PJ and Rosaleen, sister Fiona and a wide circle of family, friends and work colleagues.

A book of condolences will be open for members of the public at Letterkenny Garda Station on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week until 7pm each evening.

“She is not gone from us, but gone before us,” the Garda statement said. “Rest in peace Rosie. We will never forget you.”

Her funeral takes place on Friday morning at 11.30am at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo.