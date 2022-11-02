TD Marc Mac Sharry resigns from Fianna Fáil

TD Marc MacSharry who represents south Donegal in the Dáil as well as Sligo and Leitrim has resigned his membership of the Fianna Fáil party.

His most recent visit to south Donegal was when he attended the Creeslough Vigil that in Ballyshannon and had been accompanied by at least one senior member of the local Fianna Fáil cumann.

In a statement issued at 7am he Deputy Mac|Sharry said that he would continue t represent constituents as an Independent.

He said his decision has resulted "from the failure of the Taoiseach as Leader of the party to allow a proper investigation of a recent complaint on a political issue made against me by a Fianna Fáil councillor in my constituency".

"This recent complaint related to exchanges between us over several months on services I have secured for Sligo University Hospital and their significance.

"It was a robust issue and robust language was used. Instead of arranging an investigation of this local political dispute, the Taoiseach used the complaint for political gain at national level to delay and prevent my re-admission to the parliamentary party.

"He knows that I am critical of his performance as Taoiseach and his support within the parliamentary party is wafer thin. My re-admission would have been a problem for him, so he has used this complaint for his own purposes.

"The informal investigation promoted by the Taoiseach is a non-starter as the confidentiality required has been broken by the public statements of the Taoiseach and The Chief Whip.

"The Taoiseach has tried to brush this under the carpet with claims that I have not engaged. This is despite numerous correspondence from I to him, the Chief Whip and party officials on the matter setting out my position clearly.

"I wish to put on the record the text of the complaint made against me by Cllr. Donal Gilroy to show the highly politically motivated nature of it and its unquestionably suspicious timing on the eve of the Fianna Fail parliamentary party meeting for my re-admission. It is an unwarranted attack on the contribution of me and my family to political life with over 40 years’ service in the Oireachtas.

"The handling of this complaint has involved the blatant manipulation of written Fianna Fáil party procedures together with a breach of confidentiality and denial of due process by party officials and the leadership.

"The invention of new rules on the hoof by linking a local political allegation to prevention of re-admission to the Parliamentary Party to suit the will and the agenda of the Taoiseach is unacceptable

"I wish to thank members of Fianna Fáil in Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal, North Roscommon and beyond together with those in the Parliamentary Party who have provided their steadfast support in recent weeks and through the years.

"I will continue to work as an independent member of Dáil Eireann to the very best of my ability on behalf of my constituency and our community and the many challenges and opportunities we face."