Fr Cathal Ó Gallchoir passes away in Minnesota

Fr Cathal Ó Gallchoir and his native Derrybeg
The sudden death occurred on Sunday last of Fr Cathal Ó Gallchoir at his home in Tyler, Minnesota.
A native of Coitín, Derrybeg, Gweedore, Fr Cathal is survived by his seven brothers and his two sisters, and their families.
Predeceased by his parents Johnny Sheain, and Mary, his sisters Meabha and Mairead, his nieces Sinead and Fionnuala and his brother-in-law Pat Munnelly.
He will be greatly missed by his many friends in Ireland, Japan and the United States, especially his colleague and dear friend Fr Jim Callahan (Worthington, Minnesota).
Survived by seven brothers and two stepdaughters: Fr Sean (Gortahork), Maire (Dublin), Peter, Fr Colm (Killybegs), Noel and Olive (Gortahork), Paul and Gillian (Galway), Patricia and John (Kildare), Joe and Adrienne (Monaghan), and Ciaran and Eimear (Dublin).
His sudden death is a great loss to all his family, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The arrangements for his funeral in Gaoth Dobhair will follow with Kieran Roarty Funeral Director overseeing arrangements.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.