A tsunami of amazing talent awaits as 2022 Allingham Arts Festival launches

It is all systems go this evening as the official launch of the 2022 Allingham Festival takes place in Ballyshannon.

From humble beginnings, it has now transformed into one of the premier art festivals in the north west.

On hand this year will be retired journalist Gerry Moriarty, former northern editor of the Irish Times before his retirement to perform the launch in the foyer of the Abbey Arts Centre at 7pm.

More eagle eyed observers may recall a fully bearded Gerry back in his days as a young reporter with the Donegal Democrat, where he was known for having a huge interest in all things arts and culture.

This manifested itself in his weekly column, Third Ear, which was a staple of the Democrat readers diet, before Gerry would later go on to make a name for himself, nationally and internationally for his insightful work with the Irish Times.

Afterwards there will be a showing of a short film entitled "Triang Times" followed by the Allingham Lecture at 8pm.

Dr. Tony Bates, the highly respected mental health expert will speak on "Are We All Mad? - The increasing medicalisation of our everyday lives."

The weekend itself will be packed with entertainment for everyone over the weekend, with live events and full-capacity venues in 2022, bringing an outstanding programme of literary celebrities, musicians, speakers and performers to Ballyshannon.

Among the highlights will be Booker-Prize-shortlisted author Claire Keegan (Small Things Like These, Foster), in conversation with RTE’s Sinéad Crowley, popular actor Ian McElhinney (Derry Girls, Game of Thrones, Stones in His Pockets), in an interview featuring highlights of his film, stage, and television career.

Musician-artist David Rooney will be in concert, featuring singer Chanele McGuinness as well as the ever popular Emerson Lecture hosted by local historian Anthony Begley on “The Kindly Spot, the Friendly Town”

The History Ireland Hedge School will concentrate on “Donegal in the Civil War” and there will be myriad book launches by local authors at the Festival including; Ireland’s Secret War, by Mark McMenamin; Cold-Water Eden, by Richie Fitzgerald; Donegal - The Irish Revolution, 1912-23, by Pauric Travers; The Sound of Water Searching, by Michael O’Dea and Between the Jigs and the Reels (revisited), by Caoimhín MacAoidh.

Bird on the wire, an unforgettable concert of the songs of Leonard Cohen, featuring Pauline Scanlon and The Whileaways, is already sold out.

2022 Allingham Festival Director Emer O’Shea, “We’re delighted to offer live events in full-capacity venues in November. This year’s programme promises an exciting week of in-person activities for everyone.”

New events in the 2022 Allingham Festival will include, Little Top Stars, a workshop of circus skills for children, including spinning plates, juggling, giant bubbles and Diabolo.

There is a return of the Ballytour street theatre, with stories and performances by “Literary Ladies of the North West'' and much more including school competitions, adult Poetry and Flash Fiction Competitions, a book fair and a Sunday evening concert in St Anne’s Church on the Sunday evening. Times and locations of the 2022 Allingham Festival programme events, and on-line booking links, are found at www.allinghamfestival.com.