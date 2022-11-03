Amy Catterson becomes first ever Atlantic Technological University graduate

Amy Catterson held the distinction of being the first ever Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Graduate.

The BSc (Hons) in General nursing graduate and former Raphoe Royal & Prior student was this morning the first of over 5,000 students to graduate from the Letterkenny, Sligo, Galway and Mayo campuses.

Nine ceremonies will take place across five locations in the west and northwest from today until Thursday 1 December, with the first of those at the ATU Donegal campus, An Dánlann. This week will see 1,390 graduands in Donegal, with 1,780 to follow in Sligo next week and the 1,850 from Galway/Mayo.

“This is an historic moment for Atlantic TU, the first ever conferring as a university,” Dr Billy Bennett, Vice-President Academic Affairs and Registrar, told DonegalLive. “Over 5,000 of our students will graduate from ATU over the next month across our campuses starting here in Donegal followed by Sligo, Connemara, Galway and finally Mayo. This is a proud moment, not just for the graduands and their families and friends but for the region and all of us at ATU."

"On behalf of the staff and Governing Body of Atlantic Technological University I want to congratulate you on your graduation, with a very special acknowledgement that you are the first ever graduating students from ATU,” Dr Orla Flynn, President of ATU, told graduands this morning.

“Today is a public affirmation and celebration of your personal achievement on the completion of your course of study with us. Your resilience and commitment over the last few difficult years are now being rewarded. The conferring of a higher education award is a true testament to your dedication, hard work and sacrifices.

“As an ATU graduate, no matter where you have studied in our University, you have been given one of the best starts and have met excellent academic standards upon which our reputation is built – I urge you to seize everything you have learned and don’t be afraid to aim high! I look forward to the significant contributions to Irish and global society that you will make in your future careers.

“I am confident that you have acquired the knowledge, skills and competencies to be successful. You should be proud, as should all who supported and assisted you in your efforts."