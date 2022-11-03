Search

03 Nov 2022

‘Food and Folklore’, a celebration of Samhain, proves a big hit at Biddys O'Barnes

Sue Glackin from Donegal Food Tours hosted the event alongside Keith Corcoran, the acclaimed writer and storyteller

‘Food and Folklore’, a celebration of Samhain proves a big hit at Biddys O'Barnes

Sue Glackin of Donegal Food Tours (second from right) was the host of the Food and Folklore event.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

03 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A pint of Guinness by the fireside at Biddys O’Barnes was the spur for the unique ‘Food and Folklore’ night last Thursday.

The event was a collaboration between Biddys O’Barnes, Sue Glackin from Donegal Food Tours and acclaimed writer and storyteller Keith Corcoran.

The event, a unique celebration of Samhain, was hosted by Sue.

“Each year I’ve wanted to participate in Celtic celebrations in an authentic way, a way that would pay homage to the traditions of ancient Ireland - but wasn’t quite sure how,” she says.

Amy Catterson becomes first ever Atlantic Technological University graduate

Today sees the first of 1,390 graduands at Donegal ATU of the 5,000 students in total who will be the first to be conferred from the Atlantic Technological University

“Our ancestors celebrated eight festivals through the year, four of which were lunar and four of which were solar influenced celebrations.

“With a celebration every six weeks there was always a community gathering to prepare for and look forward to and that is something I feel is important to bring back to modern living.

“Our ancestors would’ve always celebrated this time with a feast to enjoy the fruits of the harvest, fire to light up the dark and storytelling to remember those who had gone before them.”

Writer and storyteller Keith Corcoran speaks to the crowd at Biddys O'Barnes

After an autumn hike in 2021, Sue and Keith began talking over a pint of Guinness in Biddys O’Barnes. When speaking about their similar goals of promoting ancient Irish culture, a collaboration seemed inevitable.

Keith's knowledge on Irish Mythology and culture complemented Sue's interests in indigenous Irish food, druidry and herbalism.

Earlier this year, the idea for ‘Food and Folklore’ was born.

“What better time to start celebrating the Wheel of the Year than Samhain - the Celtic New Year,” Sue says.

“The aim of the event was to create a feast by the hearth in the same way our ancestors would have done to celebrate Samhain and to make a connection to the land and Irish mythology through the ingredients used in the feast.

“We incorporated ancient Irish foods that would’ve been accessible to our ancestors at this time of year, the mythology of the food and surrounding land.

“We also done a little wine tasting because our ancestors and the gods enjoyed a tipple too - Medb was the Irish Goddess of intoxication!”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media