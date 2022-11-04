Patricia Walsh Gillespie appointed Adult Literacy Organiser with Donegal ETB

Sixteen years after joining as a volunteer tutor, Patricia Walsh Gillespie is the new Adult Literacy Organiser with the Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) in South Donegal.

A native of County Tyrone, Patricia took up her appointment on Tuesday last and said she’s absolutely delighted to start in her new role.

“Having worked in the Further Education and Training Service for over sixteen years, I understand the importance of providing an inclusive, safe, supportive and welcoming learning environment for students within their local communities,” she said.

“I look forward to working with a dynamic team whose mission is to support and empower students on their learning journey.”

Patricia joins a team of five Adult Literacy Organisers (ALOs) within the FET Service, delivering tuition across the county to adults in literacy, numeracy, digital skills, family learning and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL).

She joined Donegal ETB in 2006 as a volunteer tutor and has since worked as a tutor for the ETB’s literacy service, teaching Maths and IT, as well as delivering a wide variety of courses for other FET programmes across the county.

More recently she has been supporting students and tutors in the Digital Hub to increase their skills and confidence around using and engaging with digital technology.

Donegal ETB’s Adult Education Officer Aidan McCloskey said, “I am pleased to welcome Trisha to her new role with Donegal ETB. Already an experienced member of the FET Service team in South Donegal, Trisha takes up her new role at a busy and exciting time as Donegal ETB delivers in response to the demand for literacy, digital literacy and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL)."

Patricia will be based in Donegal ETB’s Donegal Town FET Centre at Drumcliff.