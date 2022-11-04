Search

04 Nov 2022

Patricia Walsh Gillespie appointed Adult Literacy Organiser with Donegal ETB

County Tyrone woman joined Donegal ETB in 2006 as a volunteer tutor and has since worked as a tutor for the ETB’s literacy service

Patricia Walsh Gillespie appointed Adult Literacy Organiser with Donegal ETB

Newly appointed Donegal ETB Adult Literacy Organiser in South Donegal, Trisha Walsh Gillespie

Reporter:

Contributed

04 Nov 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Sixteen years after joining as a volunteer tutor, Patricia Walsh Gillespie is the new Adult Literacy Organiser with the Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) in South Donegal.

A native of County Tyrone, Patricia took up her appointment on Tuesday last and said she’s absolutely delighted to start in her new role.  

“Having worked in the Further Education and Training Service for over sixteen years, I understand the importance of providing an inclusive, safe, supportive and welcoming learning environment for students within their local communities,” she said.

“I look forward to working with a dynamic team whose mission is to support and empower students on their learning journey.”

Patricia  joins a team of five Adult Literacy Organisers (ALOs) within the FET Service, delivering tuition across the county to adults in literacy, numeracy, digital skills, family learning and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL).

She joined Donegal ETB in 2006 as a volunteer tutor and has since worked as a tutor for the ETB’s literacy service, teaching Maths and IT, as well as delivering a wide variety of courses for other FET programmes across the county.

Shovlin on Molloy's book: ‘I’m sure we’ll still be friends after I read it'

Martin Shovlin soldiered with Anthony Molloy for years and was present at Donegal's 1992 All-Ireland winning captain's book launch 'Anthony Molloy, a Memoir on Life, Glory and Demons' last Friday

More recently she has been supporting students and tutors in the Digital Hub to increase their skills and confidence around using and engaging with digital technology.

Donegal ETB’s Adult Education Officer Aidan McCloskey said, “I am pleased to welcome Trisha to her new role with Donegal ETB. Already an experienced member of the FET Service team in South Donegal, Trisha takes up her new role at a busy and exciting time as Donegal ETB delivers in response to the demand for literacy, digital literacy and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL)."  

Patricia will be based in Donegal ETB’s Donegal Town FET Centre at Drumcliff. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media