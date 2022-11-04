Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, November 4



The following deaths have occurred

- Rosemarie Rooney, Meadow Hill, Letterkenny / Sligo Town

- Gerard (Montgomery) Pickett, Arranmore Island, Donegal / Burtonport / East Wall, Dublin

- Aidan Cunningham, Milltown, Dublin / Sligo / Donegal

- James 'Jimbo' Downey, 8 Erne Street, Ballyshannon

- Michael Clare, 3 Páirc na Coille, Kilmacrennan

- Billy McGavigan, Edenmore, Lifford

- Jim Deeney, Hythe, Kent, England, formerly West End, Buncrana

- Michael McDaid, 17 St John's Park, Gransha, Buncrana

- Margaret McGinley, Lower Glassagh, Gweedore

- An tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir, Tyler, Minnesota / Gaoth Dobhair

- Nuala Patricia McGill, Glenbrook Terrace, Derry/ Legnathraw, St Johnston

- Paddy Hegarty, 10 Lisowen Avenue, Buncrana

- Paddy Brennan, Killeen, Swinford, Mayo and formerly 1B Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon

- Eilish Hunter, née Hegarty, Drumany, Letterkenny

- Neil Doherty, Moss Road, Tiernaleague, Carndonagh



Rosemarie Rooney, Meadow Hill, Letterkenny / Sligo Town

The death has occurred of Rosemarie Rooney, Meadow Hill, Letterkenny / Sligo Town. Member of an Garda Siochana. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Rosemarie, beloved daughter of P.J. and Rosaleen and loving sister of Fiona. Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, sister, brother-in-law Greg (Mc Guinness), niece and goddaughter Maggie, uncles, aunts, cousins, work colleagues, relatives and dear friends.

Funeral will arrive at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo on Friday morning, November 4 for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. House Strictly private please.

You can stream Rosemarie’s Funeral Mass by clicking:

https://sligocathedral.ie/live-feed-from-cathedral/

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to North West Hospice, Sligo c/o the Foley and McGowan Funeral Home.

Gerard (Montgomery) Pickett, Arranmore Island, Donegal / Burtonport / East Wall, Dublin

The death has taken place at Beaumount Hospital Dublin after a long illness of Gerard (Montgomery) Pickett Late of East Wall Dublin, Burtonport and Arranmore Island. Gerard is forever remembered and sadly missed by his daughter Rowena and family, sister Margaret, brothers Oliver, Maurice, John, and Grahame, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at McGlynn's Funeral Home, Chapel Road., Dungloe, on Friday, November 4 from 5pm-7pm. Humanist ceremony in McGlynn's Funeral Home on Saturday, November 5 at 2pm followed by burial in Belcruit Cemetery, Kincasslagh.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to RNLI Arranmore c/o Mc Glynn Funeral Directors. The family requests the wearing of face masks, please.

Aidan Cunningham, Milltown, Dublin / Sligo / Donegal

The death has occurred of Aidan Cunningham, Milltown, Dublin / Sligo / Donegal

He passed peacefully on November 2 after a long illness courageously fought. Beloved and cherished husband of Anna and loving father of David, Annajane, Susan, sister Rosaleen (deceased), sister Edna and brother Barry. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Michael and Nicholas, his adored grandchildren Charlie, Anna, Ollie, Ben, Katie, Jennifer and Ava, extended family, many friends and former colleagues.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, November 5 at 11.30am in the Church of Sts. Columbanus and Gall, Milltown followed by burial at Kilmashogue Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Hospice Foundation https://hospicefoundation.ie/

James 'Jimbo' Downey, 8 Erne Street, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of James 'Jimbo' Downey, 8 Erne Street, Ballyshannon.

House Private Please. Funeral arrangements to follow.

All enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home on (087) 2218483

Michael Clare, 3 Páirc na Coille, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Clare, 3 Páirc na Coille, Kilmacrennan.

Deeply regretted by Joyce and his family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday, November 4, at 10am in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan. Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at a later date.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Columba’s Kilmacrennan at the following link: Church Services TV St Columba's Church Kilmacrenan

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Billy McGavigan, Edenmore, Lifford

The death took place on November 3 at the Donegal Hospice of Billy Mc Gavigan, Edenmore, Lifford.

Much loved father of Ashlene, Liam, Ciarán, Clorah, Naomi, Nicola and Dean, brother of Lila and the late Hannah, Dickie, Pat, Danny, Sadie, Margaret, Molly, Kathleen and Eileen and former husband of Gráinne.

Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford on Saturday, November 5 at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, sister and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice. The house is strictly private, please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Jim Deeney, Hythe, Kent, England, formerly West End, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Jim Deeney, Hythe, Kent, England, formerly West End, Buncrana. Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

Michael McDaid, 17 St John's Park, Gransha, Buncrana / Bray, Wicklow

The death occurred on November 2 peacefully in Donegal Hospice of Michael McDaid 17 St John's Park, Gransha, Buncrana, Donegal / Bray, Wicklow

Husband of the late Marion and dear father of John, Maria (Hamilton) and Paul. Sadly missed by his brother Peadar, sisters Tessie and Margaret, son-in-law Rowan, daughters-in-law Aoife and Amy, grandchildren Ellie, Oran, Laoise, Lucia, Matthew and Oliver, family circle and friends. Remains reposing at his residence, Funeral from there on Saturday, November 5 at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Buncrana Community Hospital patient's comfort fund. Family time from 9pm. until 11am.

Margaret McGinley, Lower Glassagh, Gweedore

The death has occurred of Margaret McGinley (née Doohan), Lower Glassagh, Gweedore, F92 KVX8

Deeply regretted by her husband Eoghan, daughter Eilís, son Pól, brother John (Glassagh), grandchildren Éabha, Arthur and Cara extended family and close friends. Removal from her home on Friday, November 4 at 10.30am going to St.Colmcille's Chapel, Cnoc Fola for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Coyle Funeral Directors Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057584973847

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Áras Ghaoth Dobhair..

An tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir, Tyler, Minnesota / Gaoth Dobhair

The sudden death occurred of an tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir at his home in Tyler, Minnesota on Sunday, October 30. He is survived by his seven brothers and his two sisters, and their families.

Predeceased by his parents Johnny Sheáin, and Mary, his sisters Méabha and Máiréad, his nieces Sinéad and Fionnuala and his brother-in-law Pat Munnelly.

He will be greatly missed by his many friends in Ireland, Japan and the United States, especially his colleague and dear friend Fr Jim Callahan (Worthington, Minnesota).

The arrangements for his funeral in Gaoth Dobhair will follow.

Nuala Patricia McGill, Glenbrook Terrace, Derry/ Legnathraw, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Nuala Patricia McGill at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady (former proprietor of Jingles Hairdressers, Rosemount) and formerly of Glenbrook Terrace, Derry and Legnathraw, St Johnson. Beloved daughter of the late Catherine and Daniel, loving sister of Anne, Betty, Majella, Frances, Michael, John and the late Jude, and a much-loved aunt and great-aunt.Funeral from her sister’s home, 42 Buncrana Road, on Friday, November 4 at 11.15am for 12pm Requiem Mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Derry, BT47 6AL.

Paddy Hegarty, 10 Lisowen Avenue, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Paddy Hegarty, 10 Lisowen Avenue, Buncrana. Loving husband of Angela and dear father of Sean. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Adeline, grandchildren Dylan and Shannon, brothers Brendan and Jerry sister Anne (Fleming) family circle and friends.

Funeral from his residence on Friday, November 4 at 9.15am going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Paddy Brennan, Killeen, Swinford, Mayo and formerly 1B Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred, peacefully, of Paddy Brennan, Killeen, Swinford and formerly of 1B Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon / Ex Army Finner Camp Barracks. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Helena McDermott. Predeceased by his brothers Kieran and Andy, and sadly missed by his brothers Sean, Michael, Martin, Gerry, Kevin, Declan, Vincent and Noel, his sisters Ann, Eileen, Mary, Bernie and Josephine, also Columba, Bridget, Richard, Patrick, Thomas, Lisa, Siobhan and their families. His children Gary, Lorraine and Ronan, his grandchildren, his nephews and nieces Brendan, Sean Jnr, Jason, Olivia and their families, Helena's children Dawn, Kiara and Patrick, their families and his many relatives and friends.

Removal from McGee's funeral home Belleek Road, Ballyshannon on Friday morning, November 4 at 10.30am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment to follow in St Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to COPD.

Funeral mass can be viewed at the following link: www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Eilish Hunter, (née Hegarty), Drumany, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Eilish Hunter, (née Hegarty), Drumany, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there on Friday, November 4 at 10.15am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Alzheimer Society c/o any family member.

Neil Doherty, Moss Road, Tiernaleague, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at his home of Neil Doherty, Moss Road, Tiernaleague, Carndonagh. Funeral from his home on Friday morning, November 4 at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

