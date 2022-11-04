Hairdresser Kim Kelly from Castlefin wins National Apprentice Of The Year Award

Patrick Gildea with Kim Kelly, who won won the Apprentice Of The Year Award as part of the National Apprenticeship Programme
Local hairdresser Kim Kelly has won the Apprentice Of The Year Award as part of the National Apprenticeship Programme.
Kim, who is from Castlefin is part of the Patrick Gildea Hairdressing Team in Letterkenny and was awarded as part of the Generation National Apprenticeship Programme out of 187 nominees.
The awards took place at The Mansion House in Dublin where Kim received The Generation Apprentice Of The Year Award from Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD. She is currently in the second of the three-year National Apprenticeship Programme with ETB.
“What an amazing achievement for young team member Kim to get such an amazing award!,” Patrick Gildea said. “We are so proud of Kim. Her talent, dedication, and passion for hairdressing is something that every young person should aspire to.”
