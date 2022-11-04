Donegal farmers to feature in new TG4 series

Two Donegal farmers are set to feature in a new TG4 series.

Mná na Talún follows four female farmers across the four seasons of a single farming year in this four part series, which airs on November 23 at 8.30pm.

In the first episode spring is upon the farmers and viewers will meet Hannah Doherty, who is in the middle of lambing season the busiest time of the year for Hannha and her husband Tommy. Viewers will witness Hannah handling a difficult birth that thankfully results in a safe delivery and we see Hannah hand feed the safely delivered lamb.

Also in the episode, viewers will see Bríd Ní hIcí gathering seaweed on the beach in Gaoth Dobhair– it's a natural fertiliser for use in her polytunnel, and reflects her interest in self sufficiency and natural farming methods. Viewers will also be introduced to her small family of animals – her goats and horses, as well as Séamus and Pádraig, two young pigs being reared for their meat.

Episode 2 on November 30 focuses on the work taking place on each of the farms during the summer months. The third episode on December 7 takes us through the harvest in autumn and the final episode on December 14 sees the farmers prepare for the winter months.