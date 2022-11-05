Creeslough ice cream parlour offers free treats to 'champion' children

A kind-hearted ice cream shop in Creeslough is offering free ice cream to local children this weekend.
It is almost a month now since the Creeslough explosion claimed ten lives in one of the worst tragedies to hit Donegal.
The village is still coming to terms with the magnitude of the disaster.
Local priest Fr John Joe Duffy believes ‘everyone needs ice cream’ - and Scrumptious Ice Cream Parlour on the Main Street appear to agree with the local cleric.
Denis Ferry and his team have invited the St Michael’s under-13 to join them for a free celebratory ice cream after 11am Mass from 11.45am to 1pm. Last Sunday, St Michael’s defeated Naomh Conaill to win the Donegal Under-13 Division 2 Cup.
“All of the children of Creeslough to come as well because your all champions,” Scrumptious Ice Cream said.
“So bring the children on Sunday for a free happy hour from 11.45am to 1pm in Creeslough.”
