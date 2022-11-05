Carndonagh man avoids jail after 'nasty assault' on ex-girlfriend

A young Inishowen man has avoided being jailed after what a Judge called a ‘nasty assault’ on his ex-girlfriend.

Darragh Kearney received a 16-month suspended sentence when he appeared before Letterkenny Circuit Court.

A 23-year-old from Carndonagh, Kearney pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing harm to Kerri-Ann Duncan on November 20, 2019.

Detective Garda Jenna Moynagh told the court that Gardai were dispatched to the Tul na Rí nightclub in Carndonagh following a report of an assault at around 2.30am.

Kearney admitted to Garda McDermott that he struck Ms Duncan. He made no reply when cautioned by Gardaí.

Counsel for the State, Ms Patricia McLaughlin BL, said when Kearney saw Ms Duncan kissing another boy, he nudged her and called her a ‘fucking slut’. Kearney and Ms Duncan had split up in March, 2019, the court heard.

When she followed Kearney, the accused kicked her to the thigh, causing bruising. Outside the nightclub, Kearney punched Ms Duncan and caused a laceration above her left eye. The four centimetre wound required two stitches.

Ms Duncan described herself as ‘shook’ in a statement to Gardaí.

Barrister for Kearney, Ms Patricia McCallum BL, said her client had no previous convictions and had not come to the attention of Gardaí since this incident.

Detective Garda Moynagh said Kearney had shown ’regret and remorse’ for his actions. Ms Duncan did not wish to submit a victim impact statement. “She wants to move forward and have the matter dealt with,” Detective Garda Moynagh said.

“Mr Kearney would like to express, through me, regret and sorrow for the incident,” Ms McCallum said. Her client, she said, had sought counselling before the incident and had stopped taking medication a week before the assault.

A former chef, Kearney now works as a sales rep and was engaged in the local community, the court was told. “He is genuinely remorseful,” Ms McCallum said. “He has a lot of shame as a result of his actions.”

Kearney, who intends to attend an introductory course to psychology, brought €5,000 to court as a token of compensation towards his victim.

Sentencing Kearney, Judge John Aylmer said Ms Duncan suffered a ‘nasty injury and a nasty assault’.

“Fortunately, the injury was not as serious as it might have been,” Judge Aylmer said. “Ms Duncan suffered a significant degree of post traumatic stress, which required treatment.”

Judge Aylmer said his starting point for sentencing was two years imprisonment before taking into account the mitigating circumstances.

Kearney is a man with no previous convictions, admitted the offence at the outset and was, Judge Aylmer said, ‘immediately remorseful’.

“This occurred as both the accused and the victim were still extracting themselves from what appears to have been a difficult relationship,” Judge Aylmer said. “A report describes the relationship as being codependent and controlling on both sides.”

Judge Aylmer said the offer of €5,000 was ’significant’ and noted that Kearney suffered ‘some degree of ostracisation’ as the offence was widely known in the local community.

The sentence was reduced to one of 16 months in prison. Judge Aylmer suspended the entirety of the sentence upon Kearney entering a bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. Kearney is also to go under the supervision of the Probation Service.