Deer killed following collision with ambulance near Dungloe

General file pic of Ambulance
Gardaí have confirmed that they attended the scene of a road traffic incident at Cronashallog, Dungloe, yesterday evening.
The have also confirmed that the incident involved a collision between an ambulance and a deer resulting in the death of the deer.
As to whether anyone in the ambulance was injured, they added: "No other injuries reported currently."
