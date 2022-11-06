Photo Special: Donegal Presbyterian Church Variety Sale at the St John Bosco Centre

On Saturday, the Donegal Presbyterian Church Variety Sale took place at the St John Bosco Centre with proceeds to Church Repair Fund. A fantastic atmosphere abounded and organisers say it was a great success. All photos Siobhan McGowan.
Here John does a deal with Sam for sticks.
