Anti-Ukraine graffiti in Letterkenny becoming ’nastier’

Anti-Ukraine graffiti being daubed around Letterkenny is becoming ‘nastier’.

The Z symbol, which has become a Russian symbol of war since the invasion of Ukraine began in February, has appeared in several locations.

Over the weekend, an anti-Ukraine message was painted on a wall near the Sentry Hill area. While this was painted over, the message remains visible.

Z symbols - which are marked on Russian Armed Forces vehicles involved in the war with Ukraine - were painted on walls at Ballymacool Park, close to Loreto Secondary School and on the gateway of a house across from Aldi. There were others in the area of St Eunan’s Cathedral.

“It is happening very frequently and more appeared over this weekend,” Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh told Donegal Live.

“It is getting nastier. People need to realise the gravity of the upset they’re causing. It is hurtful and is rising division and tensions that we don’t need.”

The instances have resulted in Fine Gael Councillor Kavanagh tabling a motion to Tuesday’s meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District. Councillor Kavanagh is asking that a policy be implemented to deal with the issue.

“There is one family who have become very upset by this,” Councillor Kavanagh said. “They have lost close family in Kiev and they are very worried.

“These are people who are fleeing a war. They don’t particularly wan to be here. From my experience, they have been very grateful about the way they have bene received and this stuff doesn’t help.

“We need to have a wee bit more understanding.

“A lot of people come into the town now are not Ukrainian, but everything is laid at the Ukrainians’ door.

“If people witness this being done and recognise it, they should report it to the Gardaí.”

As of the end of October, there were 535 Ukrainians residing in Letterkenny, including 157 of school-going ages. In Donegal, the figure has now risen over 4,000.

Councillor Kavanagh added: “We must remember that we are a nation, Ireland, who went through this. Since the days of the Famine, Irish people have had to emigrate and it isn’t too long ago since Irish people saw regular signage of ‘no Irish need apply’ in England.

“This is also a slight on the work of the Tidy Towns committee. There is a cost to them as well as the financial cost of having to rectify this.”