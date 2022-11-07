Red carpet award for Donegal's own Honky Tonk Queen, Lorraine

Ireland's Songbird and Honky Tonk Queen Lorraine McCauley has won an Award for the third year in a row at the Red Carpet Music Awards in Holland.

Lorraine said: “The awards show is organised by Gaby and Peter Agrikola each year and the couple put a lot of hard work and dedication into making the award show happen. The show brings a lot of hope and happiness to artists from all around the world.”

Lorraine's 2022 award was for her cover of Blanket on the Ground. The song was originally made famous by Ireland's Queen of Country Music Philomena Begley and also Billy Jo Spears.

Lorraine says she is honoured and humbled to receive this award. And she will be making a special appearance at next year's Red Carpet Awards show as she has been invited to sing at the live show by the organisers. This will be the first time the awards show will take place Live in the Netherlands in the summertime.

She added: “Thank you to Terry McGinty at Valley Music Studio for producing the track and to Steve Bloor Media for making the Official Music video which can be found on YouTube and for releasing the song to all radio stations.

“The official music video for Blanket on the Ground was filmed at the picturesque Harvey's Point Hotel, Lough Eske and thank you to the wonderful Eamonn Gillespie for his help on that day too.”

Lorraine would also like to thank all of her followers and friends for their support and kind wishes on her recent trip to Port Medway, Nova Scotia where she was invited to sing by Canada's Queen of Country Music Ms Carroll Baker at the Carroll Baker Mem'ries Centre. Lorraine sang her own songs and also dueted with Cliff Austin.

But the most special moment for Lorraine was when she performed Why me Lord? with Carroll and a whole host of other talented artists and indeed Lorraine was asking herself at that Precious moment, Why Me Lord?

Fans will have the opportunity to see Lorraine perform locally in a special Christmas Country and Gospel concert taking place on Sunday, December 11 in Dorrian's Hotel, Ballyshannon at 7pm. Doors open at 6.30pm.

Lorraine will perform songs of inspiration and indeed her own country releases. She will be joined by country gospel legend Leslie Mathews and special guest Cliff Austin.

They will be performing their recently released duets Your Perfect Love and We Believe in Happy Endings. Lorraine will be paying a special tribute that evening to Queen of Country Music Loretta Lynn. It's sure to be a special evening and Lorraine would love to see you all there.

Tickets are €10 each and can be purchased at Dorrian's Hotel reception or by contacting Lorraine on 087 7705491. Further information is available by emailing loricaul@yahoo.co.uk