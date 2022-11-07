New volunteer recruits sought by Bundoran RNLI and you just might fit the ticket . . .  

Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat Station is a busy one that covers much of Donegal Bay each year.

The crews there help to save lives, through their voluntary crews, who sacrifice much to ensure, that we are all kept as safe as possible, when using the seas around us.

They are now calling for new volunteers to help them to save lives at sea.

Volunteer Bundoran RNLI PRO Shane Smyth told donegallive.ie:

"As a volunteer myself over the past years, it has been uniquely rewarding and has enhanced my skills sets in many different ways.

"It is part of a bigger main RNLI family and has also been great to get to know and meet the crews and volunteers right around Ireland. I have found the role amazingly fulfilling and at the end of the day, it is all about helping save people's lives. I would recommend anyone interested to go and check out what the various roles on offer are."

In particular, the charity is looking for new volunteers to take up roles as inshore lifeboat crew.

The Bundoran RNLI station at the West End Pier

Lifeboat crew help to save lives at sea around the Donegal Bay area and ensure that the lifeboat is in a permanent state of readiness for service and exercise under the command of the helm.

Potential candidates will undertake training and maintain competence under the competency framework, be on call for “shouts”, attend exercises and contribute to the overall upkeep of the station, the lifeboat and equipment.

Lifeboat Operations Manager with Bundoran RNLI Daimon Fergus said:

Brothers Oisin and Nathan Cassidy are volunteer crew members with Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat

"Volunteering with us gives people the opportunity to make a real difference in their local community, to save lives and become part of the larger RNLI family. We can’t keep people safe without the support of our wonderful volunteers, who truly make a difference every day no matter which role they are fulfilling.

"Becoming a volunteer crew member is a great chance to play a crucial part in helping to save lives.

"We’re looking for enthusiastic people who are good team players, good communicators, have a good general fitness, relish the opportunity to learn new skills and live or work within close proximity of Bundoran Lifeboat Station and are between 17 and 55 years of age. – anyone interested in finding out more should apply online – details are available on our social media channels by searching 'Bundoran RNLI'."

The RNLI provides first class training and equipment, guidance and support to all volunteers, from volunteer lifeboat crew to shop volunteers and event marshals.

Find out more about the opportunities available near you at www.rnli.org/VolRoles.