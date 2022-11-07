N56 at Mountcharles reopens following accident

The N56 road at Mountcharles has reopened following a road traffic collision earlier this evening.
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the two-car crash at around 4.40pm.
Gardaí closed the road and local diversions were put in on place.
“No injuries were reported and the road has since reopened,” a Garda spokesperson confirmed to Donegal Live.
