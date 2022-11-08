Traffic disruption expected at busy Letterkenny road

Lower Main Street, Letterkenny
Essential roadwork on the roundabout at Lower Main Street Letterkenny this week means there will be a traffic management plan in place between Ballymacool Terrace and the Roundabout.
It will also affect Lower Main Street between the junction with the roundabout and Oliver Plunket Road.
This will be in place from 6pm this coming Thursday, November 10 until 8am on Friday, November 11.
Diversions will be in place.
