Lifford house ransacked in burglary

Burglary at The Haw, Lifford
Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in the
area of The Haw, Lifford on Friday last, November 4 between 10am and 5pm.
The back door to the property was forced open and entry was gained. The house was ransacked but nothing is believed to have been stolen.
Gardaí have appealed to other residents in that area to contact gardaí in Letterkenny at (074) 9167100 if they observed any sort of suspicious activity on that date or if they have any relevant information.
