Cash stolen in Muff burglary

Bedroom window was forced open
Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating a burglary that occurred at Carnamoyle, Muff on Saturday last, November 5 between 8.30am and 2pm.
A bedroom window of a property had been forced open and entry was gained. An obvious search of the property had taken place and a number of items were moved around. A small sum of cash was taken.
If anybody observed any activity in that area on that date that seemed
unusual or out of place, we ask them to contact Gardaí in Buncrana at (074) 9320540. The Garda Confidential Line may be reached at 1800 666 111.
