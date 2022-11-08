Donegal Airport
There have been renewed calls for flights from Donegal Airport to Glasgow to be reinstated. Fianna Fáil Councillor Noreen McGarvey raised the issue at the Glenties Municipal District (GMD) meeting which was held in Dungloe, this morning, Tuesday.
Ms McGarvey said that many people have approached her outlining their discontent with having to drive to the area or having to fly from Dublin.
The issue has often been raised at the Dungloe meeting. The route has been described as having been very popular and reflective of the strong relationship which exists between the people of west Donegal and Scotland.
Councillor McGarvey was informed that efforts are ongoing to get the route reinstated.
