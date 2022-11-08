Quad gang smash van windows in Moville

Main Street, Moville
Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred at Main Street, Moville at approximately 4am on Wednesday, November 2.
The windows of a van that was parked at that location were smashed
but entry was not gained and nothing was stolen from it.
CCTV has captured two people arriving at the scene on a quad. They smashed the van windows and then left again on the quad travelling in the direction of Derry.
Gardaí have appealed to anybody who was in the area around that time
who had a dash cam, to make the footage available to them. If anybody saw the quad in the area or if they witnessed the incident, they should also get in contact.
Gardaí in Buncrana may be reached on (074) 9320540.
