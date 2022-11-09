"It's an accident just waiting to happen" - Cllr Donal Coyle

"It's an accident just waiting to happen was how local councillor Donal Coyle described the situation on Bonagee Lane when he warned of the dangers it held for pedestrians and motorists alike

The issue was initially raised by Cllr Gerry McMonagle at Tuesday's meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District when he asked that ramps or other forms of traffic management be erected to slow the speed of vehicles using the Bonagee Lane in the interest of vehicle and pedestrian safety

His motion was seconded by Cllr Coyle.

Cllr McMonagle said the issue had been brought to his attention by a number of businesses on the lane who was concerned by the number of vehicles and pedestrians travelling up and down that road.

"I know many young people use it to attend the Bonagee football pitch and training grounds. The businesses are having difficulty exiting their premises out onto the lane and while the speeds may not be excessive, they are for this lane."

Cllr McMonagle was not too impressed by the council's official answer to his motion. It stated arrangements will be made to carry out a Safety Assessment and Speed Survey when resources are available.

Cllr McMonagle: "That's basically saying, F-off. Nothing is going to be done, it's another way of saying, we're not going to do anything. I don't know what resources are needed to do a speed survey. Just go down and see for yourselves. Take it for granted that the businesses are complaining about a just cause and that they are concerned. This is not just about the Bonagee lane, it's right across the board in this municipal district. There is a reluctance and a refusal by the council’s roads section to use ramps as a means of traffic calming. You won't come up with an alternative to ramps, you won't put in a traffic island to slow traffic down. That answer ...I'm not accepting that anymore."

He added he phoned the road section a week or so ago to get something done but was told they had no money so they could not do anything.

"If we have no money in roads for our municipal district then we need to be making noise about it, we need to be more positive about how we address this."

He added he could not see the costs of installing ramps on Bonagee Lane as insurmountable.

Cllr Coyle said due to his connection with the Bonagee football club he was very aware of the situation. He said there was an unbelievable volume of traffic using this road from early morning until late at night.

"We have upwards of 300 children registered with the club who used the facilities, two Astro turf pitches, and a football field. We have two car parks coming out from it and it's very dangerous due to the speed of cars coming up the lane. It's an accident just waiting to happen."

He added there was also a community hall beside them which was used by many of the young ones as well as the businesses on the lane.

"There is no other answer except ramps. It would be important that this be prioritised.