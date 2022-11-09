Search

09 Nov 2022

Safety measures at two Letterkenny roundabouts to be examined

"I see cars driving straight through that roundabout on a regular basis"

The roundabout near the Educate Together school, Letterkenny

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

09 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

A call for a review of safety measures at two roundabouts in Letterkenny has been mooted.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh took the issue to Tuesday's meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District in the form of a motion asking for Donegal County Council to consider safety measures at the mini roundabout on the Lisnenan Road at the entrance to the business park and creche.

He said he was highlighting the issue because of an accident in the area recently.

He was told in an official response that a review of the location would be carried out to see if any additional safety measures were required.

Cllr Kavanagh asked that officials come back to him when this had been done.

Cllr Michael McBride, who seconded the motion, asked if the other roundabout in the same area in front of the Educate Together school could be added to this.

"I see cars driving straight through that roundabout on a regular basis," he claimed.

